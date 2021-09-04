2 dead after fatal crash in Beekmantown

BEEKMANTOWN, NY. (WCAX) - Two people are dead, Friday following a fatal crash in Beekmantown, New York.

New York State Police say, the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. that involved three vehicles.

Police say the crash happened on State Route 190 between the Jersey Swamp Road and Town Line Road.

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, as the investigation is still ongoing.

