Advertisement

2 dead after fatal crash in Beekmantown

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEEKMANTOWN, NY. (WCAX) - Two people are dead, Friday following a fatal crash in Beekmantown, New York.

New York State Police say, the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. that involved three vehicles.

Police say the crash happened on State Route 190 between the Jersey Swamp Road and Town Line Road.

The cause of the crash is still undetermined, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Kaigle
Police search for Burlington man with violent criminal history
Marlon Taylor Jr.
Police search for suspect in theft from armored truck
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Scott Kastner
Registered sex offender arrested following week on the run

Latest News

Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School
Holiday travel to pickup this weekend
Holiday travel expected to ramp up this weekend
FILE
Montpelier’s Police Review Committee publishes recommendations for safety reform
Montpelier Police Committee release public safety recommendations
Montpelier Police Committee release public safety recommendations
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School