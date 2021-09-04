Burlington looking for artist to create new art landmark for the city

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is conducting a nationwide search for an artist to create a brand new landmark in the Queen City.

The city’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and Burlington City Arts are leading the call for public artists.

Racial Equity Director Tyeastia Green says they’re looking for someone to design and create artwork to be installed in Dewey Park in the Old North End, right across the street from the Integrated Arts Academy. Green says they want something unique that will serve as an identifier of Burlington, as the Gateway Arch does for St. Louis and the Bean does for Chicago. Along with being a Burlington landmark, artwork will also become a cultural destination, build on the sense of community and pride within the neighborhood, make excellent artwork accessible to all residents, and benefit the immediate neighborhood economy.

Green says the primary requirement for the piece is that it embody equity and inclusion. The rest is up to the artist.

“Actually what we’re looking for is for the artist to give us what their vision is,” Green said. “So we gave the artists information about the neighborhood, the history of the neighborhood, the history of the park. We let the artists know about the mural that’s already there on the street. And so it’s up to the artist of what they can place within Dewey that will emote belonging.”

To be considered, you must submit an application by Sept. 28 and it must include a letter of interest, an outline of your experiences and background with art or involvement in racial equity, and a link to your digital portfolio.

Green says they’re planning to announce the chosen artist in the spring of 2022. The goal is to have the art installation process begin in October.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.