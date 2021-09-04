Advertisement

Holiday travel expected to ramp up this weekend

By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Labor Day weekend approaches, officials are expecting high travel levels this year. Dan Goodman of Triple A Northern New England says travel could return to pre-pandemic levels. He says travel trends are on the rise following Memorial Day and even July 4th.

The roads aren’t the only thing impact, travel advisors say hotel bookings are also near where they were prior to the pandemic. Goodman says people should use caution and anticipate another busy weekend on the road.

“It’s a big change, it’s great for the industry. The roads are going to be busier, the restaurants are going to be busier, the hotels, the campgrounds. Much busier than 2020 so expect much busier roads this weekend” says, Goodman. In addition to anticipating delays, a reminder from Triple A to make sure your vehicle is road ready to avoid any breakdowns on your adventures.

