Montpelier’s Police Review Committee publishes recommendations for safety reform

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier’s Police Review Committee has released it’s full list of recommendations for public safety reform. Now, they’re turning to the public for feedback.

“This is a report that’s primarily about accountability and transparency,” said Alyssa Schuren, chair of the Montpelier Police Review Committee.

The committee was formed in October of 2020. Schuren said community feedback has played a crucial role in the process of assembling this report.

“We started by doing a data driven report focused solely on policing, but quickly through our extensive public engagement process brought into our work to include policies that would be related to public safety,” Schuren explained.

Some of the recommendations included in the report include placing less priority on arrests for those drinking in public, the ban of military type supplies like flashbang grenades and assault rifles, and decriminalizing sex work. That does not include trafficking or any crimes related to minors.

“We heard through our public engagement that sex workers felt like there was a barrier when they were harmed to seek police report or protection, so we really wanted to remove that barrier,” Schuren explained.

Other recommendations include body cameras and additional training for officers. Although community members haven’t had a lot of time to review the 78 page report, they said it’s a good first step toward reshaping the future of policing in Vermont.

“I think it’s a good thing. overall, it’s always good to know how we’re doing things and how we can improve and what needs to change,” said Elizabeth Wilcox. She said national change starts on a local level.”

Montpelier’s Police Review Committee will be taking public feedback through September 18th.

You can view the full report and give feedback online. Hard copies and feedback forms will also be available at the city clerk’s office and the library.

