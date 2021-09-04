New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Haven man is on the run, Friday after leaving a Burlington Drug and Rehab Facility.
Vermont State Police say around 3:00 p.m. Brian Davidson, 39, of New Haven discharged himself from a drug rehab facility in Burlington, just walking out.
Police say, Davidson has been incarcerated for the past year following a fatal crash in July 2020 and began a drug rehab program.
Police believe Davidson would likely travel to the Addison county area and has a history of stealing cars.
Anyone that sees him is asked to not approach but call police.
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.