New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Haven man is on the run, Friday after leaving a Burlington Drug and Rehab Facility.

Vermont State Police say around 3:00 p.m. Brian Davidson, 39, of New Haven discharged himself from a drug rehab facility in Burlington, just walking out.

Police say, Davidson has been incarcerated for the past year following a fatal crash in July 2020 and began a drug rehab program.

Police believe Davidson would likely travel to the Addison county area and has a history of stealing cars.

Anyone that sees him is asked to not approach but call police.



Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.