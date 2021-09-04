Advertisement

New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility

Brian Davidson, 39 on the run after leaving drug rehab facility
Brian Davidson, 39 on the run after leaving drug rehab facility(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Haven man is on the run, Friday after leaving a Burlington Drug and Rehab Facility.

Vermont State Police say around 3:00 p.m. Brian Davidson, 39, of New Haven discharged himself from a drug rehab facility in Burlington, just walking out.

Police say, Davidson has been incarcerated for the past year following a fatal crash in July 2020 and began a drug rehab program.

Police believe Davidson would likely travel to the Addison county area and has a history of stealing cars.

Anyone that sees him is asked to not approach but call police.


