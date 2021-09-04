Advertisement

Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A member of the Allen Brook Community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The lead principal of Williston Schools, Greg Marino sent out an email to families saying that as soon as the school was notified, they began working with the CVSD Health and Safety Team, administrators, and consulted with the Vermont Department of Health to plan a response.

Marino says close contacts have been notified, and those unvaccinated will have to quarantine.

