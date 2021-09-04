Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A member of the Allen Brook Community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The lead principal of Williston Schools, Greg Marino sent out an email to families saying that as soon as the school was notified, they began working with the CVSD Health and Safety Team, administrators, and consulted with the Vermont Department of Health to plan a response.

Marino says close contacts have been notified, and those unvaccinated will have to quarantine.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.