Quechee’s 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival

Art at the festival.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Hot Air Balloon Festival is back and better than ever.

“The colors, the people, this wonderful weather ... Love Vermont,” said Rosamond Grew from Costa Rica who is visiting for the holiday weekend.

Quechee’s Hot Air Balloon Festival is back in action after COVID-19 ruined their plans last year.

“We’ve been coming every year even since I was a kid and you know since they didn’t have it last year we were totally pumped that it was on again this year so we couldn’t wait to get up here,” said Jessie Richards, visiting from Londonderry, New Hampshire.

Folks come from all over to watch hot air balloons, skydivers, and shop – but – the fan favorite part of the day?

“Dogs. They’re jumping up in the air,” said Livi Richards, visiting from Londonderry, New Hampshire.

“I just love the dogs -- these dogs are spectacular -- they’ve been coming here for 20+ years and they never fail to put on a spectacular event,” said PJ Skehan, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce executive director.

“I love the crowd here – everyone’s so supportive, and when they cheer the dogs get more excited, we get more excited, and it’s just such a positive energy here,” said Jacinta Solano, who performed with her dog Tornado.

Hot air balloons, skydivers, and dogs are not the only main attractions of the event. This is a huge comeback for all the vendors in the area, who are excited to sell again after last year’s event was canceled.

COVID-19 changed Monica Darling’s career trajectory – and now this is her second show as a vendor for her photographs.

“It was a great change -- I just enjoy it. I enjoy sharing my art and photographs with people,” said Darling.

