Travelers hit the road this Labor Day weekend

By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people have already hit the road for the Labor Day weekend. Some traveling from outside of Vermont, and others staying in state.

Dustin and Rhiannon Cook travelled from Missouri for a wedding. They say traffic wasn’t as bad as they thought it would be.

“I don’t know what it’s normally like here, but we thought it was pretty mild,” Dustin Cook said. “I was thinking Northeast and it was going to be jam packed, but that wasn’t the case. Beautiful drive up here.”

For James Ramsey and Christopher LaBelle, taking in the last bit of summer was on their agenda.

“We live in Littleton, New Hampshire. Camping alone, the three grandboys are home and we just thought we would get a little time for ourselves,” Ramsey said.

“We’re going to go out on our boat because it’s the last part of the season,” LaBelle said. “We want to go out on our boat one more time before we have to put it up, and just enjoy what’s left of the summer.”

Officials from AAA of Northern New England and the Vermont Agency of Transportation say, no matter what your plans are, travel safely and avoid things like drinking and driving.

“Put down your phones, buckle up, find a sober driver, don’t speed, and pack your patience,” Dan Goodman of AAA Northern New England said. “We want you to arrive safely.”

“We want people to make the right decision and not drive impaired,” Bill Jenkins, a Law Enforcement Liaison for the Vermont Agency of Transportation said. “If you know you’re going to go out and drink, make plans head of time to have a designated driver, or a ride home, or some kind of plan to get home safely.”

With more people on the road this year, officials are also reminding people to make sure that their cars are road ready, to avoid any breakdowns along the way.

