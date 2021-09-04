Advertisement

Twilight Stars Party returns to Old Stone House & Museum

By Erin Brown
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After the pandemic canceled it last year, the Twilight Stars Party is back!

The Old Stone House & Museum is hosting its annual end of the summer celebration Saturday evening. You can stop by to participate in a star-gazing journey on top of Prospect Hill. Through the adventure, you’ll learn how to recognize constellations.

The Twilight Stars Party is named after Alexander Twilight, a Black Vermonter recognized as the first African American to receive a Bachelor’s degree in the U.S. He was also an educator who taught at the Orleans County Grammar School in the 1800s.

The museum’s directors say they recently discovered a connections with Twilight’s curriculum and astronomy.

“He was very much interested in astronomy and included astronomy in his teaching curriculum every single year as a teacher,” said director Molly Veysey. “So the night sky really was an integral part of his students’ learning experience here at the Orleans County Grammar School and across the state of Vermont: Vergennes and other places where he taught as well.”

The Twilight Stars Party kicks off at 5 p.m.

Some COVID safety guidelines will be in place. You must wear a mask inside and keep at least three feet of distance between people other than those you arrive with.

