Vermonters and visitors take to the state parks to camp

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Labor Day weekend is here.

And many are spending the weekend camping - hiking - boating and fishing at Vermont’s 55 state parks

Quechee state park is filled to the brim this holiday weekend with campers from all over.

Reservations for camping spaces can be made up to 11 months in advance.

Park manager Patricia McGuire says the park is booked this weekend.

“I think they come every labor day weekend but this year especially because of the balloon festival happening that’s a big draw for people so we’ve been getting lots of calls looking for last minute sites but we’ve been booked up for so long,” said McGuire.

McGuire also says folks have been coming to hike the trails for the day and visiting friends and family who are spending the weekend here as well.

