BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Saturday, Sept. 4.

Point au Roche State Park will be hosting a seed hunting event from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Families can stop by the park to learn a unique way to collect seeds. Participants will take a short nature walk to see how many different types of seeds they can find.

The “I love BBQ and Music Festival” is happening in Lake Placid New York Labor Day Weekend.

The North Elba Show Grounds will be hosting the event. Gates will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. You can expect activities from rib contests, live music, public tastings, and event events for the kids. Food and drinks will be available.

A one-day ticket is $6 per adult and must be purchased at the gate. Children under 10 can attend the festival for free.

The Champlain Valley Fair will be hosting a Titans of the 80′s Rock tribute show Saturday, Sept. 4.

The concert will start at 7 p.m. and is included in the price of admission to the fair. You can expect Poison, Def Leppard, and Bon Jovi tributes. All jamming out on the xFinity Stage.

