Advertisement

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87.

His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal spokeswoman confirmed the news. No further details were released.

“He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit,” Roker wrote on Instagram. “Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Scott began his 65-year career at NBC as an entry-level page at an affiliate station in Washington, D.C., and rose to become the weather forecaster on the network’s flagship morning show for more than three decades. His trademark was giving on-air congratulations to viewers who turned 100 years old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Erika Seyfried.
Police: Westminster drowning ruled accidental
Canaan Memorial High School
One Vermont school district forgoes mandatory masks
Gov. Chris Sununu at Portsmouth Hospital .
Sununu ‘doing better’ after treatment for bleeding ulcer
Farewell Celine!
Goodbye Celine!

Latest News

A car that was that was swept onto the banks of the Raritan River by the remnants of Tropical...
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
Quechee State Park
Vermonters and visitors take to the state parks to camp
Art at the festival.
Quechee’s 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, are celebrating the arrival...
It’s a girl, and a boy: Buttigieg celebrates 2 babies