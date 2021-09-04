BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday was a near-perfect day to be outdoors. Unfortunately, that weather won’t continue the rest of the Labor Day Weekend. A few showers are possible Sunday morning, though mainly in New York. By afternoon, however, showers will become more numerous. There is the chance for a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be pleasant though, with highs in the mid 70s. Another system will bring showers and thunderstorms on Labor Day. Though it won’t be a washout, Sunday and Monday won’t be as stellar as Saturday.

Tuesday will be a decent day. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday. That will be the warmest day, with some spots in the low 80s. Thursday is looking iffy, with partly sunny skies and a few lingering showers. Friday and Saturday will be a touch on the cool side for early September, but otherwise pleasant.

