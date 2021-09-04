Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a beautiful start to the Labor Day Weekend, with mostly sunny skies today. It will be warmer as well, with highs in the mid to upper 70s…closer to average for early September. Unfortunately, showers will be scattered about on Sunday, though mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will be pleasant though, with highs in the mid 70s. Labor Day will be more active, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday is looking fair. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday. A few may be strong, so stay tuned. A few showers may linger Thursday, then we’ll have partly sunny skies Friday. Temperatures will cool off a bit, with highs ranging from the upper 60s to low 70s, and lows in the 40s and 50s.

