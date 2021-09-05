Celebration and Reflection at the Pride Parade in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

LGBTQ+ Vermonters and allies are celebrating pride this afternoon in Battery Park after a parade downtown this afternoon.

Folks from all over Vermont showing up to support the LGBTQ community.

Jonathan Ferrara is transgender – he’s here celebrating with his parents.

“Its just important to show him and let him know that we love him and were here and the whole community is here to support him,” said Mark Ferrara.

“It’s pretty good -- I mean seeing how many people are here, it’s awesome,” said Jonathan Ferrara.

South Burlington school district is participating for the second time.

“The younger the better and we have a huge turnout with our kids -- its vital that we keep on our mission and its always constantly changing and we ourselves have to keep staying educated,” said Penny Pizer, the advisor of the Queer Straight Alliance at Tuttle middle school.

I just wanted to have fun -- it’s a school event and I wanted to join because it’s fun to be proud,” said Zoey, a student at Tuttle Middle School.

Today is a day of celebration in Burlington -- and for some, it’s also a way to reflect on Pride’s history.

“Pride celebrations really stemmed from earlier historical LGBTQ demonstrations that happened like stonewall and we’re just here today to continue that tradition,” said Mike Brensel, executive director of the Pride Center Vermont.

“There’s plenty of queer people who face intersections of marginalization who are still struggling to survive in similar ways that more queer folks were back then,” said Patricia Bristow – Johnson of Burlington.

This is the last event after pride week in Burlington – but advocates say supporting the LGBTQ+ community is important year round.

