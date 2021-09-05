Advertisement

Champlain Valley Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Tent Administers 138 Vaccinations

Vaccine Tent at the Champlain Valley Fair.
Vaccine Tent at the Champlain Valley Fair.(wcax)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

The Champlain Valley Fair’s vaccine tent is wrapping up the best 10 days of summer with 138 total COVID-19 vaccinations administered — as of 6pm today.

Folks have been able to get all three vaccine options, and they’ve also administered a third dose for qualifying immunocompromised individuals.

Jeff Patterson, the deputy director of operations at garnet ambulance service says some folks told him they would not have gotten the vaccine had it not been right in front of them at the fair.

“If we bring the vaccine to where people are… the remaining 15 percent holdout against vaccines a lot of them want convenience. So if we can bring it to them get it in the moment, they’re ready to do it takes 15-20 minutes total time and we get a lot of people to vaccinate that way,” said Jeff Patterson, Deputy Director of Operations, Garnet Ambulance Service.

Mobile EMS clinics are just one way that the state has delivered shots to Vermonters.

Our vaccination rate right now - stands at 84.4%.

The vaccine tent is open until 8pm today — and then it’s packing up like the rest of the Champlain Valley Fair.

