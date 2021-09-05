Advertisement

Closing your pool for the season

Closing the pool for the winter
Closing the pool for the winter
By Cam Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the summer season coming to an end, pool owners are closing up.

At Avalon Pools & Spas in Milton, customers have been stocking up on different chemicals and supplies.

Pool expert Michelle Norton, says Labor Day weekend is traditionally the time to get your pool closed up and winterized.

She says it’s important to close your pool up before it gets too cold, and to check on it throughout the winter.

“Siphon the cover off as much as you can until it freezes is the biggest thing. Don’t forget it’s there. Just take a peek at it every once in a while even though you’re not enjoying your backyard as much. But definitely know it’s there and just check on it.”

Norton says it’s best to add more chemicals at the start of the spring to help clear the pool up for when you’re ready to open it again.

