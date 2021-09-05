Local paraplegic inspires others with spinal cord injury to stay active

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Edie Perkins proves paralysis is no match for perseverance.

For several decades, Perkins, 50, was an avid runner and cyclist. She ran the Boston Marathon and came in 25th place for women. She also biked across the United States on her honeymoon in 2010.

“I loved nothing more than being outside and seeing how far I could go or pushing myself,” Perkins said.

Perkins could be seen on a bike almost anywhere — from New England to California.

“The cycling out there was incredible,” she said. “The beautiful mountains and the ocean and I just couldn’t get enough.”

In 2016, Perkins got a new job and moved to Los Angeles. That’s where her life was forever changed while on an early morning bike ride one day.

“Only about two miles into the ride, I was coming down a hill and going through an intersection, probably about 20 miles an hour,” she recalled. ”I had the green light. And as I was about halfway through, I saw a car coming straight at me. And I knew there was nothing I could do.”

Perkins says she still remembers exactly what she felt in that moment.

“It was strange. An incredible calm came over me. There was something about knowing it was all over or something. I just couldn’t do anything. I don’t know. It’s a mystery to me to this day,” she said.

Perkins woke up in the hospital without mobility in her legs. She had been paralyzed from the chest down. She says she was scared but not defeated.

”I thought back to the marathons I’d been in and all the hand cyclists and wheelchair racers that I’d seen and I remembered seeing them and thinking ‘Wow. What courage and strength they must have,’” Perkins said. “It’s hard enough training for a marathon when you can run but I couldn’t imagine... but I immediately thought to that and was like ‘I want to be one of them.’”

Perkins is now one of them.

“There’s a whole world of adaptive sports out there. You can do almost anything. Basketball, rugby, skiing,” she said.

And she’s helping other people with spinal cord injuries get back to an active lifestyle through her new position as the executive director of the Kelly Brush Foundation, a non-profit that serves people who are paralyzed.

“I know that getting people active and back to the things that they love doing is one the most rewarding and motivating things that somebody can experience,” Perkins said.

Perkins says living as a paraplegic has given her a new appreciation for and perspective on life, as well as a new community of strong-willed people just like her.

“Life doesn’t stop when you have a spinal cord injury,” she said.

This upcoming Saturday, thousands of cyclists of all abilities will roll into Middlebury for the 16th Annual Kelly Brush Ride. The journey raises money for adaptive sports to help those living with a spinal cord injury stay physically active.

Participants can choose either a 10, 20, 50, or 100-mile route. There will also be a virtual option available that allows participants to raise money remotely.

To register or donate, click here.

