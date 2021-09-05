Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some things happening in our region the week of Sept. 6.

Throughout Labor Day Weekend Senator Bernie Sanders will be hosting town hall meetings. The topic is the senator’s historic $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. The senator’s office says this bill will include efforts to address climate change, expansion of the child tax credit, investments in child care, the paid family leave provision, expansion of Medicare, and the free community college proposal. Click here to access Bernie Sanders Town Meeting information.

The Adirondack Common Ground Alliance will host the final session of their Annual Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

This free virtual event will have discussions on various topics such as housing, workforce, community recreation, and climate change mitigation. Participants can also expect there to be a discussion on the next steps for developing the Blue Line. The forum will go from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Advance registration is required.

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

In remembrance of that tragic day, the American Red Cross has teamed up with local fire departments to put on a blood drive. The Burlington Fire Department will be hosting a drive at the DoubleTree by Hilton in South Burlington from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Another drive will take place at Waterbury’s Fire Department the same day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

