Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A Moretown man is dead after crashing his car through a tree in Middlesex on Saturday.

Vermont State Police say 40-year-old Ryan Booska failed to make a left turn while driving near the intersection of Route 2 and Route 100B.

Police say Booska’s vehicle went off the roadway and through a tree before crossing Route 2 and landing in a residential driveway.

Police say Booska was pronounced dead on the scene by Montpelier Emergency Medical Services.

According to police, there were no other passengers. Police didn’t say what time the crash happened.

