Advertisement

Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A Moretown man is dead after crashing his car through a tree in Middlesex on Saturday.

Vermont State Police say 40-year-old Ryan Booska failed to make a left turn while driving near the intersection of Route 2 and Route 100B.

Police say Booska’s vehicle went off the roadway and through a tree before crossing Route 2 and landing in a residential driveway.

Police say Booska was pronounced dead on the scene by Montpelier Emergency Medical Services.

According to police, there were no other passengers. Police didn’t say what time the crash happened.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Farewell Celine!
Goodbye Celine!
Brian Davidson, 39 on the run after leaving drug rehab facility
New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility
2 dead after fatal crash in Beekmantown
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6
Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6
Youth advocates find new ways to reach kids during pandemic
Youth advocates find new ways to reach kids during pandemic
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi talk about some happy hibiscus plants in this segment of In...
In the garden: Hibiscus plants
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Sunday, Sept. 5