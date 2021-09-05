Polo match raising money for a good cause

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Players from the Sugarbush Polo Club competed on the pitch Sunday, with a different goal in mind.

To raise money and awareness through a benefit match, for Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.

Executive Director for the non-profit, Linda Johnson says during the pandemic, services were crucial.

“In the first three months of the pandemic, our help line calls doubled. They have calmed down a bit, but the acuity, the stress level of the calls has not gone down,” Johnson said.

Johnson says the fundraiser helps to provide things like parent education courses and various support programs.

“A phone call that we receive, that’s a $25.00 bit of work. A year long support group, that’s $2,000 to $3,000. An event like this can support a support group for that length of time and serve 10 to 15 families who are really in a tough spot.”

Players from all over the state participated in the match. Caleb Kingsbury and Club President Seth Gardner say, it’s all about giving back to the community.

“It’s really meaningful to have all of these people come out just to help support a great cause,” Kingsbury said. “It’s a nice day for it, nice and cool and it’s not raining. So it’s great.”

“We all like to do something for the general good,” Gardner said. “That’s a perception of polo that we like to change. It’s not just about us.”

Over $1,000 was raised through the event.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call 1-800-649-5285 to report it.

