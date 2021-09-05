Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Sept. 5

By Kayla Martin
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Sept. 5.

Point au Roche State Park will kick off their fall outdoors skills and safety sessions Sunday, Sept. 5. The state park is asking participants to bring their fears, phobias, and questions to the event. Participants will get the chance to learn all about how to stay safe while exploring nature. This course is best for adults, and teens, but no prior skills or experience is necessary. The goal of the series is to grow your outdoor skill set. The event will start at 2 p.m. and go on until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Thomas J Duffy VFW Post 1466 in New York is teaming up with Guardians of the Ribbon to host a Motorcycle Ride For Cancer Awareness. This will be the 9th annual ride. Registration will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The ride will cost $20.00 per bike, which includes one passenger. Kickstands will be up at 12:00 p.m. sharp. Participants can stick around for some BBQ, music, and a 50/50 raffle after the ride. All proceeds go towards helping to fight cancer in our community.

A great way to end the weekend is with a tribute concert. The Champlain Valley Fair is hosting a Country Music Festival starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. You can expect Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean tributes. This concert is free with paid admission to the fair. The show will take place on the Xfinity Stage.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Farewell Celine!
Goodbye Celine!
Brian Davidson, 39 on the run after leaving drug rehab facility
New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility
2 dead after fatal crash in Beekmantown
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School

Latest News

Youth advocates find new ways to reach kids during pandemic
Youth advocates find new ways to reach kids during pandemic
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi talk about some happy hibiscus plants in this segment of In...
In the garden: Hibiscus plants
Local paraplegic inspires others with spinal cord injury to stay active
Local paraplegic inspires others with spinal cord injury to stay active
Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6
Looking ahead: Week of Sept. 6