What to do Sunday, Sept. 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Sunday, Sept. 5.

Point au Roche State Park will kick off their fall outdoors skills and safety sessions Sunday, Sept. 5. The state park is asking participants to bring their fears, phobias, and questions to the event. Participants will get the chance to learn all about how to stay safe while exploring nature. This course is best for adults, and teens, but no prior skills or experience is necessary. The goal of the series is to grow your outdoor skill set. The event will start at 2 p.m. and go on until 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.

The Thomas J Duffy VFW Post 1466 in New York is teaming up with Guardians of the Ribbon to host a Motorcycle Ride For Cancer Awareness. This will be the 9th annual ride. Registration will start at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The ride will cost $20.00 per bike, which includes one passenger. Kickstands will be up at 12:00 p.m. sharp. Participants can stick around for some BBQ, music, and a 50/50 raffle after the ride. All proceeds go towards helping to fight cancer in our community.

A great way to end the weekend is with a tribute concert. The Champlain Valley Fair is hosting a Country Music Festival starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. You can expect Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and Jason Aldean tributes. This concert is free with paid admission to the fair. The show will take place on the Xfinity Stage.

