Youth advocates find new ways to reach kids during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As kids go back to school this year, youth advocates from the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence are connecting with kids in new ways to make sure they stay safe during the pandemic.

The Network’s Youth Advocacy Task Force is made up of several organizations across the state.

Youth advocates from the organization “Wise” say they’ve been collaborating with schools to provide violence prevention programs, which they say creates an opportunity for advocates to support students, but also the adults in their lives, such as teachers and counselors.

Wise also runs a teen support group with a local therapist to provide mental health care access to kids impacted by sexual violence.

This year, they added a web chat and texting lines to make it easier for kids to connect with an advocate.

Celine Guedj, the youth program manager, says those additions have been beneficial this past year.

“Young people are often engaged in the classroom especially around ‘How do I support a friend? I’m seeing these issues coming up in my social group and I want to support a friend.’ Guedj said. “Those are some of the avenues that have been really successful in connecting with students and young people.”

To connect with an advocate, you can contact the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence to find one near you.

