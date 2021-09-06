Advertisement

Reports: Actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Toronto. The actor was found dead in his New York residence on Sept. 6, 2021.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Michael K. Williams, best known for his work on “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire” has died at age 54, according to Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter reported his longtime representative Marianna Shafran confirmed the news.

Williams was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his recent work in “Lovecraft Country.”

