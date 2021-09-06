Alcohol suspected in NY wrong-way crash that killed 2

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver going the wrong way on Interstate 87 west of Lake George in upstate New York, state police said.

According to investigators, a 2017 Mini Countryman was heading northbound in the highway’s southbound lanes near Chestertown when it slammed into a southbound Volvo XC70 around 10:30 p.m.

The front-seat passenger and rear passenger in the Volvo were declared deceased at the scene. State police identified them Sunday as Matthew Huff, 27, of Westfield, New Jersey, and Kerry O’Reilly, 30, of Dorchester, Massachusetts.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)