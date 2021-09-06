Bells to celebrate anniversary of Portsmouth Peace Treaty

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Bells will be ringing Sunday to mark the 116th anniversary of the signing of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty, which ended the Russo-Japanese War. On Sept. 5, 1905, Portsmouth celebrated by ringing bells throughout the city.

In 2010, the New Hampshire Legislature passed a bill designating that day as Portsmouth Peace Treaty Day.

Each year since then, the governor has issued a proclamation calling on all New Hampshire citizens “to observe the day with appropriate ceremonies and activities commemorating this important part of New Hampshire history.”

