Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Life jackets helped keep two men afloat in Lake Champlain while crews came to the rescue.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say a catamaran overturned near Crab Island in the South Plattsburgh area Sunday.

They say it was because of high winds and 5-8 foot waves.

The deputies were able to get to the men and bring them ashore where they were evaluated by local EMTs.

