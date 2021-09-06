Advertisement

Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain

FILE photo.
FILE photo.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Life jackets helped keep two men afloat in Lake Champlain while crews came to the rescue.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say a catamaran overturned near Crab Island in the South Plattsburgh area Sunday.

They say it was because of high winds and 5-8 foot waves.

The deputies were able to get to the men and bring them ashore where they were evaluated by local EMTs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

