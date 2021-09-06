Advertisement

Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Life jackets helped keep two men afloat in Lake Champlain while crews came to the rescue.

Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office say a catamaran overturned near Crab Island in the South Plattsburgh area Sunday.

They say it was because of high winds and 5-8 foot waves.

The deputies were able to get to the men and bring them ashore where they were evaluated by local EMTs.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Teen leads New Hampshire police on I-89 chase
Man killed in Middlesex crash
Two people were killed Friday night in a head-on crash involving a suspected drunk driver going...
Alcohol suspected in NY wrong-way crash that killed 2

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Some Vermont farmers are switching to injecting manure instead of spreading it on their fields.
More farmers switch to manure injection instead of spreading
Some Vermont farmers are switching to injecting manure instead of laying it on their fields.
Modern farming practices gain traction among Vt. farmers
File photo
Vt. school superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate
Local superintendents are banding together to demand a statewide mandatory mask mandate in...
Vt. superintendents band together for statewide mask mandate