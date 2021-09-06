Campers enjoy the waning days of summer in Vermont

HUBBARDTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Temperatures are dropping, leaves are starting to change colors and it’s Labor Day-- all signs the summer is ending, but campers at the Lake Bomoseen Campground are making the most of it.

“Busy, busy!” said Estelle Adams, who owns the Lake Bomoseen Campground. “Weekends have pretty much been full with the exception of maybe a few tent sites. Cabins have been phenomenal and are still booked every weekend through Columbus Day, so it’s been a good summer.”

Adams says in 36 years, this has been their best summer. She attributes part of it to the increase in new campers, like Kim McGrath of Barre, Massachusetts.

“We bought our first motor home this spring and did 8,000 miles across the country. So, we have been to 21 campgrounds in the last four weeks,” McGrath said.

Since McGrath was on the road, she says August flew by.

“Summer is kind of over but we love the fall in New England. We’re probably going to do some White Mountains or something with the camper next month,” she said.

Across the campground, Steve and Kathleen Emerson are enjoying the peace and quiet.

“We got here early on Friday and we’ve been relaxing ever since,” Steve said.

This is the Emersons’ second time to Lake Bomoseen Campground this summer and their fourth trip out. They said unfortunately, it feels like summer is winding down.

Adams says she is planning for next season and so are campers.

“We have several bookings already. Unbelievable, in fact, I was going through and I was shocked how many,” Adams said.

Some campers may keep a hold on summer until Oct. 12, when the campground closes.

