Advertisement

Eversource names new president of New Hampshire operations

FILE photo
FILE photo((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Doug Foley, the vice president of Eversource’s electric operations in Massachusetts, will become the next leader of the utility’s operations in New Hampshire. Foley starts on Sept. 10.

He will succeed Joe Purington, who will become president and CEO of Central Maine Power.

Currently, Foley is responsible for leading the team that maintains and constructs Eversource’s electric transmission and distribution systems in Massachusetts and serves as incident commander for major power restoration efforts.

He joined the company in 1989.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex
File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Art at the festival.
Quechee’s 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival
2 dead after crash in Beekmantown

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend Travel
Travelers hit the road this Labor Day weekend
Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Homeless teen leads NH police on I-89 chase
FILE photo.
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Rutland likely to vote on retail marijuana sales