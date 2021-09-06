Advertisement

Guided tours at Statehouse in Concord being offered again

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Guided tours of the New Hampshire Statehouse are being offered once again, as part of an upcoming Capital Arts Fest Weekend.

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is offering the tours on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Tours will department from the Statehouse Visitor Center on Main Street every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2021 Capital Arts Fest, scheduled from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, will be anchored by a fine arts and craft fair presented by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex
File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Art at the festival.
Quechee’s 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival
2 dead after crash in Beekmantown

Latest News

Downtown Burlington High School.
Teachers, students make new downtown BHS location their home
Program looking for mentors
Prison mentorship program looking for volunteers
We are checking in with the new Burlington high School building and some of the changes made to...
Upgrades at Burlington High School
Program looking for mentors
Mentors begin training to help women in prison