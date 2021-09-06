Guided tours at Statehouse in Concord being offered again

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Guided tours of the New Hampshire Statehouse are being offered once again, as part of an upcoming Capital Arts Fest Weekend.

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is offering the tours on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Tours will department from the Statehouse Visitor Center on Main Street every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 2021 Capital Arts Fest, scheduled from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, will be anchored by a fine arts and craft fair presented by the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.

