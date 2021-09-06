Advertisement

Homeless teen leads NH police on I-89 chase

Courtesy: N.H. State Police
Courtesy: N.H. State Police(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUTTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A homeless teenager is in trouble after police say he used a stolen car to lead them on a chase before running off into the woods.

New Hampshire State Police troopers say on Sunday, they clocked a car doing 113 on I-89 in Sutton.

The car apparently got off and on the interstate using two different exits, before police stopped the pursuit out of fear for public safety.

Shortly after, police say the car went over a tire deflation strip. That’s when officers say 18-year-old Elija Cadieux ran off into the woods.

The Rhode Island teen was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for issues not related to the chase.

He’ll be charged with several things including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex
File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Mayo Street, Winooski
Winooski man dead following house fire
Art at the festival.
Quechee’s 41st Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival
2 dead after crash in Beekmantown

Latest News

Labor Day Weekend Travel
Travelers hit the road this Labor Day weekend
FILE photo.
Boaters rescued on Lake Champlain
Rutland likely to vote on retail marijuana sales
FILE photo
Eversource names new president of New Hampshire operations