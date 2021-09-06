Homeless teen leads NH police on I-89 chase

SUTTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A homeless teenager is in trouble after police say he used a stolen car to lead them on a chase before running off into the woods.

New Hampshire State Police troopers say on Sunday, they clocked a car doing 113 on I-89 in Sutton.

The car apparently got off and on the interstate using two different exits, before police stopped the pursuit out of fear for public safety.

Shortly after, police say the car went over a tire deflation strip. That’s when officers say 18-year-old Elija Cadieux ran off into the woods.

The Rhode Island teen was arrested and taken to the hospital to be treated for issues not related to the chase.

He’ll be charged with several things including receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and reckless driving.

