Northfield Labor Day parade returns after COVID hiatus

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Labor Day-- it’s a day many in Northfield look forward to, not just for the day off, but also for the annual Labor Day Parade. It’s a town tradition Northfield residents know well.

“The parade started actually the bicentennial year, and that was 45 years ago. Friends of mine, Dave and Mary Freeman started that,” parade announcer Dex Rowe said.

On Monday, thousands turned out to enjoy the 45th annual Labor Day Parade, making its return following a 2020 COVID hiatus.

“So nice to be back, and I’ve heard this from so many people. It’s wonderful to get back together again and have this event on again,” Rowe said.

The parade closes out a whole weekend of Labor Day festivities that began Saturday morning.

But for many, it’s the music and merriment that brings people out.

“We’ve just really enjoyed the parade tradition since moving here. It was really tough to not have it last year, and so I’m really excited just to see the community and kind of reconnect with everyone this year,” said Julie Sippel-Silowash of Northfield.

It’s a tradition that paradegoers of all ages look forward to each year.

“Oh, I haven’t missed one of these for years,” said Wayne Pelkey of Barre. “It’s nostalgia, I guess.”

Reporter Elissa Borden: What’s your favorite part?

Tucker Kidder/Northfield: The clowns with the racecars.

“It’s really all the games and all the candy,” said Haydin Maxham of Northfield.

Aside from clowns in racecars and candy, Lt. Gov. Molly Grade made a parade appearance. And like every year, Norwich University had quite a presence, as well.

Regardless of their reason for coming out, the crowd was all smiles for the return of a fan favorite.

“We have people who travel back here every year. They make a pilgrimage back to Northfield... whether they attended school here, maybe grew up here or grew up nearby, but they always come back for this event,” Rowe said.

The Northfield Parade has only ever been canceled twice-- one year for Tropical Storm Irene and the other time for the coronavirus pandemic.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.