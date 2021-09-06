One dead after fire at Winooski home

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal house fire in Winooski Sunday morning. Multiple area crews responded to the home just before 9 Sunday morning. Officials say a 40-year-old man was removed from the house and transported to UVM Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries.

The home is located near the busy intersection of Mayo Road and West Canal Street. Crews arrived to heavy smoke billowing from the second floor. They say the fire is not suspicious but the cause is still unknown at this time.

Along with Winooski Fire and Police, St. Michaels College fire, Colchester Fire, and even some VT Air National Guard crews responded to assist.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.