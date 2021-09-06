Advertisement

One dead after fire at Winooski home

Mayo Street, Winooski
Mayo Street, Winooski(Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A fatal house fire in Winooski Sunday morning. Multiple area crews responded to the home just before 9 Sunday morning. Officials say a 40-year-old man was removed from the house and transported to UVM Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries.

The home is located near the busy intersection of Mayo Road and West Canal Street. Crews arrived to heavy smoke billowing from the second floor. They say the fire is not suspicious but the cause is still unknown at this time.

Along with Winooski Fire and Police, St. Michaels College fire, Colchester Fire, and even some VT Air National Guard crews responded to assist.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Plainfield wedding leads to major COVID outbreak
Farewell Celine!
Goodbye Celine!
Brian Davidson, 39 on the run after leaving drug rehab facility
New Haven man discharges himself from drug rehab facility
FILE
Man dies after crashing car through tree in Middlesex
2 dead after fatal crash in Beekmantown

Latest News

Closing the pool for the winter
Closing your pool for the season
Sugarbush Polo Club benefit match
Polo match raising money for a good cause
Vaccine Tent at the Champlain Valley Fair.
The numbers from the CV Fair COVID-19 Vaccine Tent
Pride
Pride parade hits the street in Burlington