Pappas: Bill would help small businesses, entrepreneurs

Chris Pappas (D)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas has reintroduced a bill to help small business owners and rural entrepreneurs.

Pappas says New Hampshire’s small businesses are the backbone of the economy, but half are currently unable to access adequate capital when they seek it.

He said the bipartisan legislation will expand the role of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation to include rural small businesses and ensure that they hear the concerns of small businesses.

Pappas reintroduced the Expanding Access to Rural Job Creators Act with U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, of Iowa, a fellow Democrat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

