Plan to convert Brattleboro building into work space, apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A group hopes to redevelop a Brattleboro building into coworking space and affordable housing.

Skye Morse of M&S Development says they hope to convert what’s known in Brattleboro as the Sanel Building or the DeWitt Grocery Warehouse into seven offices on the ground floor and 19 apartments - studios and one- and two-bedroom units - on the upper floors.

Morse says the development model is to create affordable housing by taking advantage of different types of housing tax credits.

The project will utilize a new qualification structure created by Housing and Urban Development that has not yet been used in Vermont.

