Road project between Brattleboro and Wilmington to start

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - A two-year project to rebuild a stretch of Vermont Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington starts next week with some preparation work.

The project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation says crews from Pike Industries will be doing shoulder work on the 12.5-mile section before the pavement will be removed next spring.

He told the Brattleboro Reformer that this year, traffic delays should be very minor. The project is expected to be completed by the late summer 2023.

