Rosh Hashana celebrations planned with COVID in mind

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rosh Hashana begins at sundown-- the start of the 10-day long High Holiday period for Jewish people. Our Melissa Cooney spoke to rabbis and congregation members throughout the Burlington area to learn more about how these holidays are being held while COVID-19 is an ongoing concern.

Rabbi Jan Salzman is prepping the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House downtown for her congregation’s Rosh Hashana services.

“We here at Ruach haMaqom are doing what’s called a hybrid. There will be limited access in the sanctuary and there will be access by Zoom,” Salzman explained.

Vaccines and masks are required, as well.

This is not unusual for any large-scale event these days, but Salzman is adding her own flair to make the service feel extra special after such a hard year and a half.

“I’ve just finished making sheer draperies in a variety of different colors that we’re going to hang in front of all the windows to create sacred space,” Salzman said.

Just down the road at Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, Rabbi Amy Small is working with her COVID task force after making a last-minute decision to hold hybrid services as well.

“We didn’t want to do it again; we wanted to be in person. So, we began to set up to be in person and just a week and a half ago we had a meeting and everybody said, ‘Uh, we can’t do this,’” Small said.

Congregation members will be able to Zoom in and can have their faces shown on the screen.

Jason Lorber is a member of Ohavi Zedek who will be a part of the small in-person service.

“It’s our home and it’s an anchor point. It’s where our son had his bar mitzvah, it’s where we’ve gotten to know each other and other people in the community-- it’s special,” Lorber said.

“We’re a congregation, we’re a community and for some folks, it’s more important than others to feel the community physically instead of emotionally and spiritually,” said Deborah Kutzko, a member of the COVID task force at Ohavi Zedek.

A few blocks away, Chabad of Vermont Synagogue is setting up their outdoor tent, a recent development that safely allows community members to worship in person.

“Celebrating the high holidays is a community celebration, therefore, nothing could compare to in-person services and so to make it safe, we built a tent outside,” Rabbi Eliyahu Junik said.

Unity and strength are always important but especially right now for these Jewish congregations. Although COVID-19 has disrupted yet another year of togetherness, folks tell me they’re looking forward to finding sacred space in new ways over the next 10 days.

