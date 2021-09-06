Rutland likely to vote on retail marijuana sales

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Voters in Rutland will likely decide at a town meeting in March whether to allow retail marijuana sales in their community when those sales become legal in Vermont next year.

The Rutland Herald reports that Select Board voted 4-0 this week to have the town attorney draft a ballot article.

This year, more than two dozen Vermont cities and towns held Town Meeting votes in March and most approved retail marijuana sales.

