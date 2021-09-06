Advertisement

Rutland likely to vote on retail marijuana sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Voters in Rutland will likely decide at a town meeting in March whether to allow retail marijuana sales in their community when those sales become legal in Vermont next year.

The Rutland Herald reports that Select Board voted 4-0 this week to have the town attorney draft a ballot article.

This year, more than two dozen Vermont cities and towns held Town Meeting votes in March and most approved retail marijuana sales.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

