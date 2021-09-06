Sanders uses Labor Day to pitch plan he says will help workers

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used Labor Day to pitch President Biden’s $3.5 trillion social infrastructure plan.

The senator held a town hall meeting in Middlebury on Monday.

Sanders says the reconciliation bill is one of the most consequential piece of legislation in American history. He just returned from a Midwest tour, pitching what’s in the bill to Americans.

In Middlebury Monday, a few hundred people gathered to hear Sanders.

He says the budget funds education, expands access to health care and funnels new funding toward child care. Among other things, it would expand the $300 monthly child tax credit and make community college tuition-free.

Sanders, who serves as the budget committee chairman, has a big influence on what programs are in this budget. He says it reflects the needs of Vermonters.

“If we do not allow demagogues to divide us up based on the color of our skin or where we were born or the color of our skin or our sexual orientation or our religion, if we are prepared to stand together and look these problems in the eye, not only can we solve them, we can move this county and this world to a better place and that is what we have to do,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

The senator says that lifting up all workers is a critical issue, especially now with the pandemic still taking a toll on families and in the face of climate change, which is already having an impact on Americans.

This budget has garnered opposition from many Republicans who say the spending plan would pile on more debt and would exacerbate inflation.

Sanders has said he, too, is concerned about inflation but he says the package will be paid for mostly by higher taxes on top earners and on big corporations.

And he says that the long-term benefits of investing in people of the package will greatly outweigh the negatives.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders used Labor Day to pitch President Biden's $3.5 trillion social infrastructure plan at a town hall meeting in Middlebury. (WCAX)

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.