Star Struck: September spectacle in the sky

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get set for a spectacle in the sky this September! Beautiful planets will be visible in the night sky for the whole month.

Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury told our Darren Perron all about that, and about a piece of Mars that’s coming back to Earth. Watch the video for the full interview.

