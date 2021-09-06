As summer tourism season winds down, Vermont businesses look forward to fall

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is drawing to a close and so is the summer tourism season in our region. Our Katharine Huntley spoke with businesses about how summer unfolded as people emerged from their homes and came to visit Vermont.

“We’re excited to continue to get back on track here in 2021,” said Patrice Thabault, a shopkeeper at the Willow House on Route 7 in Shelburne where they sell antiques.

Thabault says it’s been incredible hearing their front-door bell ring once again as so many people from in and out of state are visiting.

“It has been a relief and it’s just been a really great feeling to see the out-of-towners coming in and enjoying themselves,” she said.

Though she says it hasn’t been quite as busy with out-of-town visitors this year, she’s excited for what the fall and winter seasons can bring as Vermont edges closer to something similar to a pre-pandemic world.

“We’re definitely excited for the leaf peepers to come back into town. We definitely missed that last summer,” Thabault said.

Over in Winooski, a brand new business called Rosie’s Market and Cafe specializing in CBD chocolates, other confections and coffee opened this spring. Lydia Rose, the co-owner of the business, says for their new business, it has been fun seeing people come in their door.

“We’re still getting the word out but we’ve seen a lot of regulars, a lot of people are coming back from the local apartment buildings who work in the area, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Rose said.

The business is family-owned. Rose says they have seen more local traffic than tourist traffic which makes her even more optimistic moving into the future.

“With the border not being opened, I know Winooski gets a lot of people coming through Quebec coming in usually, so maybe next summer we’ll see more of that,” Rose said.

From a brand new business to an established one, down the street, John Barton has owned J&J Market for 28 years. He says it’s been a fairly good year but the convenience store didn’t see that much variation between last year and this one. However, post-Labor Day starts their slow time of year.

“Well, you just have to keep inventory low, don’t put a lot of money in the store and just keep an eye on what you have and take it from there pretty much,” Barton said.

He’s learned a lot of lessons over his nearly three decades owning the shop and his advice to other shop owners is to be ready to work hard and be prepared to work most of the hours the shop is open.

“I’ve been doing it for so long, I tend to constantly just come in every day and do my thing the best I can,” he said.

Businesses are hoping for a great foliage season to continue to boost their comeback year.

