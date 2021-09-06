BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Labor Day, everyone! Today marks the unofficial last day of the summer season. We will certainly get some summerlike weather today, with some sunshine and seasonable temperatures. But summer weather can also involve showers & thunderstorms, and we’ll get some of those, too, as a weak cold front comes through today.

That front will move through quickly, and skies will clear out overnight. That will set us up for a delightful Tuesday - lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures and humidity.

Another cold front will sweep through on Wednesday with another round of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

It will clear out for Thursday, although there could be a lingering shower or two. It will stay nice right through the weekend. The next chance for showers won’t be until late in the day on Sunday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring any stormy weather that may affect your outdoor plans today, and again on Wednesday. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air & online. Keep an eye . . . and an ear . . . to the sky if you are outdoors today. If you see lightning or hear thunder, head indoors. Stay safe! -Gary

