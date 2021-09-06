BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Labor Day wasn’t all bad across the area, but we did have a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms move through today. We’ll see improving conditions through the evening, leading to a partly cloudy to mostly clear and cool night. Expect some patchy fog in fog-prone areas into Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the mid 50s along Lake Champlain to mid 40s in the NEK and areas like Saranac Lake and the North Country of New Hampshire.

Tuesday will be the Max Advantage day of this work week. We’ll see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds shift out of the south into Wednesday, funneling warmer air into the region. It will be a warmer and windy day, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the day. The biggest threat with any of these storms will be heavy rain. As a result, we will be closely monitoring the potential for flash flooding in central and southern Vermont over the next couple of days.

All of that mess moves out by Thursday morning, leaving us with a mostly cloudy and cooler day with just a few light showers possible. Cooler air settles in for Friday with highs in the lower 70s.

The upcoming weekend looks quite similar to the one we just finished. Saturday is looking dry with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will feature more cloud cover, but isn’t looking like a washout at this time.

If you can, get outside and take MAX Advantage of this nice early September weather.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

