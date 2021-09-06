BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was the last day at the Champlain Valley Fair, and aside from a few light showers, it turned out to be a halfway decent day (though not as stellar as Saturday). Labor Day will have some morning sunshine, then another cold front will come through during the afternoon and evening, with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s. The front will move out Monday night, and high pressure will bring a great day on Tuesday.

Yet another cold front will come through Wednesday, with showers and thunderstorms. This time, a few thunderstorms may be strong, so we’ll keep you updated on that. A few showers will linger on Thursday.

Aside from a few showers possible Saturday night, next weekend is looking decent, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.