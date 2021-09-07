Advertisement

2 more COVID cases at Allen Brook School

Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston
Positive COVID case at Allen Brook School in Williston(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two more members of the Allen Brook Community have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district sent out a letter to families saying there is now a total of 3 cases in the school community. The letter continues to say that classrooms in Harmony House will be fully remote this coming school week.

The district says there is no evidence of any connections or transmission of the virus spreading in the school. The school has contacted the families affected and are working with the department of health.

