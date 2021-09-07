Advertisement

5 new COVID cases at Vermont prisons

New COVID cases have been found in three Vermont prisons.
New COVID cases have been found in three Vermont prisons.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - New COVID cases have been found in three Vermont prisons.

One new inmate tested positive at the Northern State Correctional Facility.

Two inmates tested positive at the Northwest State Correctional Facility.

And two new staff members tested positive at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

The Northern and Northwest correctional facilities are still in full lockdown.

Statewide, there are currently 15 COVID-positive inmates and three COVID-positive staff across the Vermont prisons. The cases are at four of the six facilities.

Click here for updates on COVID-19 response at Vermont’s correctional facilities.

