Canadian election a referendum on Trudeau COVID policy

By Darren Perron
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two weeks Canadians hit the polls to pick a new government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the election last month, two years ahead of when voters were scheduled to cast ballots. But a surge in the delta variant and disputes over COVID policy could now backfire on his efforts to consolidate his Liberal Party power.

Darren Perron spoke with Chris Kirkey, the director of the Center for the Study of Canada and Institute on Québec Studies at SUNY Plattsburgh, about Trudeau’s prospects.

