Citing COVID uncertainty, VCM shrinks to half-marathon, relay

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Organizers of the Vermont City Marathon have decided to ax next month’s rescheduled event in light of the evolving COVID situation and the delta variant.

After conversations with state and local health professionals, officials say they have instead opted to hold a half-marathon and relay race. “We’re reasonably comfortable that we’re going to have a great event on October 24th, it’s just going to be a little shorter that’s all,” said Peter Delaney, the executive director of RunVermont, which hosts the annual event.

This year’s race was already postponed from May to October. Delaney says a 26.2-mile race needs the support of more than 100 medical professionals and due to the taxing nature of the race it’s unfair to put an extra strain on a health system that is already stretched thin. “We didn’t want to ask them to come and support a recreational event in light of the circumstances that they are all living with professionally at this point in time.”

Instead, Burlington Fire Department and ambulance crews will be ready to assist runners along with a handful of volunteers.

The marathon in the past has brought up to $4 million in revenue to the Burlington area. This year, Delaney believes that number will be halved.

“I guess first off, I’m glad it’s happening -- something is happening -- which is certainly better than nothing. That being said, it will definitely cut down on our business I would assume,” said 10 David Duerul with The Skinny Pancake restaurant.

“They’re disappointed, we’re disappointed, but we’re doing everything we can to put on a vibrant happening event that at least gets us a step back towards a normal event, whatever normal is in May of 2022,” Delaney said.

Runners and volunteers will have to provide proof of full vaccination status or a negative PCR test 72 hours before the half marathon or relay race.

We spoke with past participants to get their reactions to the change in plans. “In the grand scheme of things it’s a pretty small sacrifice to be made compared to what a lot of other people are dealing with, so I think we can deal with missing one marathon,” said Ian Meier of Charlotte.

“It’s a lot less impact on your body. I’m in my 50s now. Ten years ago I was in a lot different place -- physically -- so it’s easier on all the joints,” said Al Johnson of Williston.

“Half marathon sounds great. Less training, more fun,” said Hannah Meier of Charlotte.

Runners scheduled to participate have one of four choices: Do a virtual option and submit race results; convert to the half-marathon; Defer entry until May 2022: or transfer their entry fee to another local marathon.

