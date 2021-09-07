CVPH COVID testing site moved away from hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The COVID testing site at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh has moved because of the rise in cases in Clinton County.

Testing is now on Hammond Lane in Plattsburgh Town.

The hospital says the move is to help keep those inside the hospital away from possible exposure and to allow more space for people to get tested.

If you’re getting a test, you never leave your car. Someone goes out to you. You should wear a mask.

CVPH says they’re now seeing an average of 60-70 tests a day.

You need a doctor’s note to get a test.

“Unless New York state goes into another emergency situation, we will require physicians’ orders. The patients coming in are kids that might have exposure at day care or school to people traveling in the community. Our pre-op patients that just need a swab and people that are concerned of their own risk or exposure and people that are experiencing symptoms,” said Christina Beck of CVPH.

Testing is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The turnaround is up to 36 hours and you should quarantine until you get the results.

If you don’t have a doctor, the health department can help you get a referral.

Click here for all the details on testing at the CVPH site.

